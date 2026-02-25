Geneva hosts debates on current Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The current status of the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process in the post-conflict period has been discussed in Geneva, Switzerland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The matter was addressed during the address of Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Elnur Mammadov, at the elevated segment of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) during his visit to the city from February 23 through 25.

The deputy minister also briefed on the issues arising from the Washington Agreement between the two countries, including the contribution of the Zangezur Corridor to regional development.

At the same time, he informed about the "Great Return" program, which provides for the clarification of the fate of missing persons, combats the mine threat, and ensures the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons as part of the measures taken by Azerbaijan to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the past conflict.

Mammadov noted that large-scale mine contamination remains a serious obstacle to the full realization of human rights, and it is important to strengthen international cooperation in this area.

The official emphasized that the trial of Armenian citizens accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity was conducted in accordance with international law and national legislation and that Azerbaijan restored justice by the decisions.

He recalled that the opinion of the UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, published on March 13, 2025, rejecting the claims of the Armenian side regarding the Ruben Vardanyan case, once again confirmed that the legal procedures carried out by Azerbaijan were in line with international standards.

Underscoring the growing role of Azerbaijan as an international dialogue platform, he pointed out that the COP29 event held in Azerbaijan has made a significant contribution to accelerating climate action and that the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum, and the 7th World Forum for Intercultural Dialogue will be held in Baku this year.

