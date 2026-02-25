Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences issues statement on Ramiz Mehdiyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. An official public statement from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has been issued regarding the expulsion of Ramiz Mehdiyev from full membership in ANAS, who is currently the subject of an ongoing preliminary investigation by the State Security Service, and house arrest has been chosen as a preventative measure, the statement of ANAS says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the academy leadership has once again issued a strong condemnation of Mehdiyev's actions against the state, declaring them to be unforgivable.

The statement emphasized that the expulsion matter will be addressed in accordance with the stipulations of the existing laws. Should a court verdict confirm his guilt regarding the charges, the matter will be addressed by the members of the ANAS General Assembly, leading to a decision being made accordingly.

"The academy once again emphasizes that its activities are guided by the rule of law, the principles of legality, and the transparency of legal procedures," the statement added.

Ramiz Mehdiyev is accused under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (treason), and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

As part of the criminal case, the chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), Ali Karimli, his adviser Mammad Ibrahim, as well as the former head of the Secretariat of ANAS and former employee of the Presidential Administration, Eldar Amirov, have been arrested.

