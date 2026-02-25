Trump highlights Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process in State of Union address

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. US President Donald Trump touched upon the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in his annual State of the Union address to Congress, Trend reports.

He said he resolved 8 conflicts in the first 10 months.

"We're proudly restoring safety for Americans at home, and we are also restoring security for Americans abroad. Our country has never been stronger than it is now. In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars. These were wars between Cambodia and Thailand, Pakistan and India, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Congo and Rwanda," Trump said.

He thanked his representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for their assistance in this matter.