Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan hosts iftar reception (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan hosted an iftar reception on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at the Yıldız Hotel in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the embassy.

During the reception, Ambassador Gismat Gozalov welcomed the guests and extended his congratulations on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan. In his remarks, the Ambassador noted that this blessed month symbolizes spiritual purification, solidarity, and mutual support across the Islamic world. He emphasized that Ramadan contributes to strengthening friendship and mutual understanding among people. He also underlined that the high respect for religious values observed in both countries, as well as the organization of such events, holds particular significance for the sharing of cultural and spiritual values.

The Grand Mufti of Turkmenistan, Yalkab Hojagulyyev, along with ambassadors of Muslim countries accredited in Turkmenistan and representatives of diplomatic missions.

As part of the reception, guests were served a selection of traditional Azerbaijani dishes and desserts reflecting the rich culinary heritage of Azerbaijan.