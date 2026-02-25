Turkmen Parliament Speaker and Georgian President hold talks on strategic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 25. President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, received Speaker of the Turkmen Parliament, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, to discuss key areas of Turkmen-Georgian cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

Speaker Gulmanova is currently visiting Georgia on official business. The discussions centered on fostering engagement within international organizations, such as the UN, while emphasizing the importance of mutual support for positive global initiatives.



They highlighted the crucial importance of interparliamentary cooperation and official visits in enhancing bilateral relations and furthering the strategic partnership between the two nations.



The meeting wrapped up with a mutual pledge to foster ongoing constructive dialogue and launch collaborative initiatives that benefit the citizens of both nations.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and Georgia formalized an agreement on interparliamentary cooperation. The document followed a meeting between Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili, and Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, during her official visit to Tbilisi.

