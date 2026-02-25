Bosnian Presidency Chairman Željko Komšić to visit Azerbaijan for Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić will visit Azerbaijan to participate in the XIII Global Baku Forum, a diplomatic source told Trend.

According to the source, Komšić is expected to attend the upcoming session of the forum in Baku, which brings together heads of state and government, senior officials, and international experts to discuss key global and regional issues.

The XIII Global Baku Forum is scheduled for March 12–14, 2026, in Baku under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition". Established in 2013 and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the event serves as a platform for current and former government officials, international organizations, and academics to discuss regional and global policy. This 13th edition follows a period of increased diplomatic activity in the region and will focus on themes of geopolitical transition and international security.