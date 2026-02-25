Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović set to attend Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the XIII Global Baku Forum, a diplomatic source told Trend.

According to the source, Milatović will participate in the forum’s upcoming session in the Azerbaijani capital, where global leaders and policymakers will discuss international security, sustainable development, and multilateral cooperation.

The XIII Global Baku Forum is scheduled for March 12–14, 2026, in Baku under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition". Established in 2013 and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the event serves as a platform for current and former government officials, international organizations, and academics to discuss regional and global policy. This 13th edition follows a period of increased diplomatic activity in the region and will focus on themes of geopolitical transition and international security.