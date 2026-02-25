Uzbek airline set to launch flights to Kazakhstan's Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 25. Uzbek airline Centrum Air will launch flights on the Tashkent-Astana-Tashkent route, Trend reports via Astana International Airport.

The new service is scheduled to begin on March 29, 2026, as part of the summer timetable. Flights will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, using Airbus A320 aircraft. Flight time is approximately two hours.

“The launch of this route is aimed at enhancing transport connectivity between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as expanding business, tourist, and family ties between the two countries,” the airport said.

Centrum Air, founded in 2023, is privately owned and based in Tashkent. As of November 2025, the airline operated a fleet of 13 aircraft.

