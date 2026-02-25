Kyrgyzstan invests in science to support research in remote regions

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 25. The National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan has received 26 vehicles from the state to strengthen the material and technical base of the academy's research institutions for conducting archaeological, geological, geophysical, biological, and other field-based scientific and expeditionary studies, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Speaking at the vehicle handover ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov noted that the National Academy of Sciences is receiving comprehensive support from the state. He подчеркнул that the academy's building has been fully renovated and that employees’ salaries have doubled.

He added that the newly provided vehicles will enhance scientific research and expedition activities in challenging and remote regions of the country while also bolstering the execution of state scientific and technical objectives.

Baisalov also emphasized that the state will continue to prioritize the development of the scientific sector, noting that a number of strategic objectives face the country, the implementation of which requires innovative solutions and a tangible contribution from the scientific community to economic growth.

