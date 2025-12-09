Kazakhstan plans to launch pilot projects with autonomous trucks in 2027

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. Kazakhstan plans to launch its first pilot projects involving autonomous freight trucks in 2027, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev announced during a press conference, Trend reports.

He added that the project is currently under discussion with neighboring countries, and they aim to launch it within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at border crossing points.

"The objective is to mitigate the challenges associated with protracted wait times at border checkpoints, frequently linked to the verification processes of individual travelers' documentation," he explained

The minister also mentioned that a draft document for a pilot project on autonomous taxis and air taxis is in the works and will be submitted to Parliament next year.

"The document is currently undergoing finalization, with an objective to present it to Parliament in the forthcoming year," he said.

Sauranbayev further articulated that in the execution of new roadway projects, the infrastructure will be engineered to integrate requisite sensor technology, facilitating the operational capabilities of autonomous vehicles throughout Kazakhstan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

.