Azerbaijani expert praises nation's energy efficiency potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Azerbaijan has vast development opportunities in the field of energy efficiency, Integrity Management Manager Suleyman Suleymanov said at the event "Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference" in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the examination of the national energy sector in recent years indicates that the optimization of energy utilization, the implementation of energy surveillance systems, and the advancement of sustainable practices are coalescing as the subsequent critical phase.

"Initially, companies operating in the field of energy supply and rental have subsequently focused on more efficient use of existing resources. Within the framework of the tender announced by the Ministry of Energy last year, energy audits were planned to be conducted in the household and industrial sectors, including factories.

For this purpose, data was collected from more than 40 enterprises with high energy consumption, and a detailed energy audit was carried out in some of them as a pilot project.

The conducted analyses revealed that there is significant potential in the field of energy efficiency in the country. Currently, work is underway on projects in the direction of cogeneration together with the Ministry of Energy," the expert noted.

He also emphasized that, in addition, the participation of local companies is also ensured in the technical assistance project on decarbonization of heating systems and integration of renewable energy sources financed by the Asian Development Bank.

The expert further articulated that energy efficiency, in contrast to renewable energy initiatives, does not manifest as a visually discernible domain.

"While it is possible to physically see solar or wind power plants, the results of energy efficiency are more likely to be in the form of reduced consumption and more efficient use of resources. At the same time, while renewable energy projects usually require high capital investments, energy efficiency is achieved through proper analysis and optimization of existing infrastructure.

Projects implemented within the framework of public-private partnerships contribute to the development of energy efficiency, and work in this direction is planned to continue," Suleymanov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel