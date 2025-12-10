AYNA migrated its information systems to the “Government Cloud”

The implementation of Presidential Decree No. 718, issued on June 3, 2019, by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the development of the “Government Cloud” (G-Cloud) and the provision of cloud services, is ongoing.

Under the Decree, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) is the latest government institution to transfer its information systems and resources to the “Government Cloud”. The Agency has fully migrated its information systems and resources to the Baku Data Center operated by “AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. As a result, AYNA has ensured high availability of its critical systems.

AzInTelecom provided AYNA with cloud services, including Virtual Server – IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and Backup – BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service). In addition, the Agency is also provided with SPLA-licensed Microsoft products and SIP telephony services.

Within the framework of the project, the full or partial migration of state institutions’ IT systems to the Main Data Center in Baku and the Backup Data Center in Yevlakh is carried out. As a result of the migration, institutions benefit from reduced IT costs and improved performance of their information systems. The process also ensures enhanced information security, a more resilient IT infrastructure, high-quality service delivery, and 24/7 monitoring.

It should be noted that “AzInTelecom” LLC is the first organization in the South Caucasus region to obtain the “TIER III” certification, which defines international standards for cloud services.