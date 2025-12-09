Kazakhstan's Senate Chairperson set to visit Vatican

Photo: Press-service of Kazakh Senate (the upper house of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. On December 10, 2025, Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, will embark on a working visit to the Vatican, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Key events during Ashimbayev's visit include an audience with Pope Leo XIV, participation in a roundtable discussion on interfaith dialogue, and a meeting with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. Additionally, Ashimbayev will pay his respects at the tomb of Pope Francis.

The visit will also feature a historic first-ever meeting between Ashimbayev and Fra' John Dunlap, the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

Following the visit, several agreements are anticipated to be signed, with the aim of further strengthening humanitarian cooperation between the Vatican and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.