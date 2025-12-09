Shah Deniz awards SDC platform jacket construction contract

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Shah Deniz consortium is pleased to announce the award of another significant construction contract to further advance the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project, which was sanctioned earlier this year.

The $156 million contract covers the fabrication of the jacket and piles for the SDC platform and has been awarded to BOS Shelf LLC and BOS Shelf International FZCO (collectively referred to as BOS Shelf).

The contract scope of work includes shop and erection engineering, rolling of tubulars, fabrication and assembly of a 9,900-tonne jacket and 5,800-tonne pin and skirt piles, commissioning of installation systems, and load-out and sea-fastening of the completed jacket.

All fabrication activities will be carried out at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory (BDJF) yard, owned by BOS Shelf, making full use of local infrastructure and resources. Up to 97% of the workforce involved in executing the contract is expected to be Azerbaijani nationals, with the total workforce contribution estimated at approximately 2 million work-hours. Work under the contract is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of 2025, with completion targeted for the first quarter of 2028.

Ilgar Mammadov, bp’s project general manager said:



“This marks another significant milestone for the SDC project and for bp as operator.

It reflects the skill and dedication of our teams, the strength of our enduring local partnerships, and our shared commitment to delivering this project to the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficiency.The successful and timely fabrication of 11 previous jackets for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz 2 platforms at BOS Shelf’s BDJF yard gives us strong confidence that the SDC platform jacket will also be delivered on schedule and within budget. The BDJF facility’s capability to integrate and load out the jacket without requiring major upgrades is a key factor in ensuring the timely completion of this critical part of the project.”