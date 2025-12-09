CPC reports progress on hose replacement at its marine terminal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) and its contractors are currently working at the Marine Terminal (MT) to replace the hoses on the offshore mooring facility VPU-3, Nikolay Gorban, CEO of CPC, said in a meeting with Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), Trend reports via the CPC.

On November 29, at 06:06 Astana time, the marine infrastructure facilities of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the port of Novorossiysk were targeted in an attack involving an unmanned watercraft. The assault caused significant damage to the offshore mooring facility VPU-2, rendering it inoperable until comprehensive repair and restoration efforts are completed.

The CPC plays a pivotal role in the global oil market, accounting for approximately 80% of crude oil exports from Kazakhstan, a key OPEC+ member. The consortium is responsible for transporting oil from three of Kazakhstan’s largest and most productive fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak.