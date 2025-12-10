Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 10, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 9.

The official rate for $1 is 661,265 rials, while one euro is valued at 769,620 rials. On December 9 the euro was priced at 759,658 rials.

Currency Rial on December 10 Rial on December 9 1 US dollar USD 661,265 653,482 1 British pound GBP 880,622 870,385 1 Swiss franc CHF 820,301 808,925 1 Swedish króna SEK 70,740 69,451 1 Norwegian krone NOK 65,235 64,476 1 Danish krone DKK 103,043 101,716 1 Indian rupee INR 7,360 7,248 1 UAE Dirham AED 180,059 177,939 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,153,017 2,127,291 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 235,664 231,240 100 Japanese yen JPY 421,560 419,170 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 84,972 83,992 1 Omani rial OMR 1,718,957 1,698,986 1 Canadian dollar CAD 477,979 471,907 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 382,987 376,974 1 South African rand ZAR 38,773 38,343 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,524 15,352 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,564 8,537 1 Qatari riyal QAR 181,666 179,528 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 50,471 49,874 1 Syrian pound SYP 60 59 1 Australian dollar AUD 439,879 432,669 1 Saudi riyal SAR 176,337 174,262 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,758,684 1,737,984 1 Singapore dollar SGD 509,955 503,340 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 540,887 534,567 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,413 21,176 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 315 311 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 459,776 452,815 1 Libyan dinar LYD 121,564 120,251 1 Chinese yuan CNY 93,616 92,409 100 Thai baht THB 2,077,877 2,048,272 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 160,689 158,860 1,000 South Korean won KRW 449,968 444,755 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 932,673 921,695 1 euro EUR 769,620 759,658 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 128,173 127,901 1 Georgian lari GEL 245,495 242,311 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,658 39,133 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,992 9,872 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 228,817 226,121 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 388,977 384,401 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,114,697 1,105,784 1 Tajik somoni TJS 71,910 71,164 1 Turkmen manat TMT 189,121 186,254 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,567 2,552

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,659 rials and $1 costs 730,035 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,912 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 708,772 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.22-1.25 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.42-1.45 million rials.

