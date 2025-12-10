Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 10

Economy Materials 10 December 2025 09:43 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 10, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 9.

The official rate for $1 is 661,265 rials, while one euro is valued at 769,620 rials. On December 9 the euro was priced at 759,658 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 10

Rial on December 9

1 US dollar

USD

661,265

653,482

1 British pound

GBP

880,622

870,385

1 Swiss franc

CHF

820,301

808,925

1 Swedish króna

SEK

70,740

69,451

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

65,235

64,476

1 Danish krone

DKK

103,043

101,716

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,360

7,248

1 UAE Dirham

AED

180,059

177,939

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,153,017

2,127,291

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

235,664

231,240

100 Japanese yen

JPY

421,560

419,170

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

84,972

83,992

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,718,957

1,698,986

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

477,979

471,907

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

382,987

376,974

1 South African rand

ZAR

38,773

38,343

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,524

15,352

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,564

8,537

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

181,666

179,528

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

50,471

49,874

1 Syrian pound

SYP

60

59

1 Australian dollar

AUD

439,879

432,669

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

176,337

174,262

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,758,684

1,737,984

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

509,955

503,340

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

540,887

534,567

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,413

21,176

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

315

311

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

459,776

452,815

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

121,564

120,251

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

93,616

92,409

100 Thai baht

THB

2,077,877

2,048,272

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

160,689

158,860

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

449,968

444,755

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

932,673

921,695

1 euro

EUR

769,620

759,658

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

128,173

127,901

1 Georgian lari

GEL

245,495

242,311

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,658

39,133

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,992

9,872

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

228,817

226,121

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

388,977

384,401

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,114,697

1,105,784

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

71,910

71,164

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

189,121

186,254

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,567

2,552

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,659 rials and $1 costs 730,035 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,912 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 708,772 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.22-1.25 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.42-1.45 million rials.

