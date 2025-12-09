Azerbaijan reveals share of defense expenditures in state budget for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ Defense and national security expenditures in next year's state budget of Azerbaijan will account for about 21% (8.7 billion manat, or $5 billion) of total budget expenditures, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion of draft laws within the 2026 state budget envelope at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the government's primary fiscal allocations is the enhancement of security and military-defense capabilities.

The prime minister noted that today the military industry in Azerbaijan is developing rapidly, and for many years, significant capital has been earmarked, and substantial focus has been directed towards this sector.

"We are already exporting military products to many countries, and President Ilham Aliyev has set the task before the government to create an industrial cluster to meet both domestic demand and export. Relevant work is already underway in this direction," he added.

