U.S. State Department urges citizens to leave over 10 Middle Eastern countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The U.S. Department of State has called on U.S. citizens to immediately leave more than ten Middle Eastern countries due to rising tensions in the region, US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar said on the social media site X, Trend reports.

She noted: “Marco Rubio and the State Department urge Americans to leave the countries listed below immediately, using any available commercial transportation, due to serious security threats.”

The list included Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the Gaza Strip, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the UAE, and Yemen.