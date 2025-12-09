Link between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan set to boost economic dev't – ​​PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The agreement on establishing an unhindered transport link between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan will serve to ensure lasting peace in the region, expand transit opportunities for international cargo transportation, and support economic development, said the Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

Speaking during today’s plenary session of the parliament while discussing the draft laws included in the state budget package for 2026, Asadov noted that the upcoming medium-term period covering the years 2026-2029 is delineating novel strategic imperatives and objectives for the nation in the context of prevailing developmental trajectories.

“Throughout the current year, the foreign visits and high-level meetings carried out by President Ilham Aliyev have brought new momentum to the country’s economic agenda. Specifically, the documents signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s historic visit to the United States on the eighth of August this year, including the agreement on establishing an unhindered transport link between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, will serve to ensure lasting peace in the region, expand transit opportunities for international cargo transportation, and support economic development,” he said.

The prime minister emphasized that the achievements attained during this period contribute to preserving economic stability and resilience, attracting new investments, and further strengthening the country’s role and position on the international stage.

"Taking into account that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the full restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty has been achieved, as well as the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the 5th anniversary of victory in the Patriotic War, the year 2025 has been designated as the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.

The magnificent ‘Military Parade’ dedicated to the 5th anniversary of our Victory, which we witnessed with pride on the eighth of November, has become a celebration of the strength of our independent state, the power of our army, and the glorious triumph achieved by our people together,” Asadov added

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel