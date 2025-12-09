Colorful defile of Oriental Fashion Show highlights Baku Creative Week - 2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Oriental Fashion Show took place at the Baku Convention Center as part of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025, Trend reports.

The fashion show included designers Gulnara Khalilova (Azerbaijan), Uventa (Azerbaijan), Yoland Fashion House (Oman), Hany Elbehairy Couture (Egypt), Naseem Alandalos (Bahrain), Wafa Idrissi and Maison Fatim (Morocco), Malique (Kazakhstan), Gowher Gouvernet (Turkmenistan), Art by Sofia (Uzbekistan), and Umed Kuchkaliyev (Tajikistan). They presented couture collections inspired by the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of the East.

Every designer pulled out all the stops, strutting their stuff on the catwalk with collections that turned the old adage on its head, breathing new life into age-old traditions through the vibrant lens of modern art and fashion. Together, they revealed the inimitable beauty of Eastern haute couture and its growing role on the global stage. This evening once again reminded us of the power of cultural collaboration and the enduring elegance of the Eastern world.

From December 5 through 11, Baku Creativity Week is rolling out the red carpet for more than 5,000 participants hailing from over 50 countries—representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and creative industry leaders—gathered with one goal: to strengthen cultural cooperation and honor the shared heritage of OIC member countries. Azerbaijan is once again demonstrating its growing role in the international cultural arena and its contribution to the development of multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation in the region.

The festival will feature a high-level meeting of OIC Ministers of Culture, various forums and exhibitions, panel discussions, screenings, and other events dedicated to film, theater, fashion, design, music, dance, gaming technology, animation, digital creativity, and startups, all of which will contribute to the advancement of Azerbaijan's creative industries ecosystem globally.

