Iran unveils allocated funds to optimize energy consumption at oil refineries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Iran is implementing projects worth $550 million aimed at optimizing energy consumption at its oil refineries, Trend reports, citing the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC)

The focus of these projects is on applying energy consumption standards and ensuring that all refineries adhere to these standards based on their energy usage.

Current data indicates that energy utilization across the nation’s petroleum refining facilities, aside from operational demands, hovers at an approximate threshold of 60 million barrels of crude oil annually.



Iran is presently engaged in the operation of ten oil refineries, boasting a crude oil processing throughput of roughly 2.37 million barrels per day.



Moreover, considering the elevated energy demand during the summer months and the augmented gas consumption in the winter season, the imperative to enhance energy efficiency across diverse sectors continues to be a paramount focus within the nation.

---

