Azerbaijan's Baku stages conference on intellectual property and artificial intelligence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan's Intellectual Property Agency and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) are holding an international conference on "Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence", Trend reports.

The conference will be addressed by Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan Kamran Imanov, President of the Eurasian Patent Office Grigory Ivliyev, and Director of the Intellectual Property and Frontier Technologies Division at WIPO Ulrike Till.

The conference will continue with panel discussions.

Will be updated