Slovakia and Azerbaijan are friendly countries and strategic partners - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, December 8. The talks held during this visit demonstrate that Slovakia and Azerbaijan are truly friendly countries and strategic partners, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini, Trend reports.

Recalling that last year Slovakia and Azerbaijan signed the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, the head of state noted that the document elevated bilateral relations to the highest level. “Since its signing, we have witnessed very active cooperation across all areas.”