Baku Creative Week unites artists, innovators, and leaders in creative fields - Egyptian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Baku Creative Week is uniting artists, innovators and leaders of creative spheres - the Minister of Culture of Egypt, Egypt's Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hanno said at the opening ceremony of the “OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025”, Trend reports.

"Baku Creative Week, where traditions combine with modern vision, opens a unique space where artists, innovators and leaders of creative spheres can share ideas and inspire each other. Similar interactions give rise to new forms of cooperation and strengthen the creative landscape of the entire region," the official noted.

According to him, for Egypt, participation in this event is an opportunity to present national cinema, fashion, music and other forms of art that reflect both ancient heritage and dynamic contemporary cultural development.

“We consider this platform an important tool for supporting and expanding the creative economy in our countries. And although Egypt’s cultural heritage spans thousands of years, our outlook is directed toward the future.

We are actively investing in cultural infrastructure, supporting young creators, promoting innovation and integrating the development of creative industries into national strategies. Major projects are being implemented in the fields of museum work, heritage preservation, the creation of cultural centers and creative hubs,” he explained.

The minister called for closer cooperation within regional and international frameworks, especially within the OIC, which plays a key role in supporting joint cultural initiatives.

“Today the world stands on the boundary between tradition and digital transformation. To realize our potential, we must invest in education, protection of cultural diversity, support for young talents, and the introduction of digital tools.

Moreover, it's necessary to strengthen partnerships between states, cultural institutions, the private sector, and creative communities,” he pointed out.

Hanno also said that Baku Creative Week provides an exceptional opportunity to deepen such cooperation - through joint exhibitions, fashion and design, music programs, and initiatives to support young talents in our countries.

“I want to emphasize the historical ties between Egypt and Azerbaijan. The sixth meeting of the intergovernmental commission, held on November 24, 2025, in Cairo, became an important step in expanding cooperation, including in the field of culture and creative industries.

We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and to the future projects of this creative week,” the minister added.

