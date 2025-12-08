Azerbaijan's Baku hosts opening ceremony for OIC Culture Festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The opening ceremony of the "Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Culture Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025" is being held in Baku, organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the OIC, Trend reports.

Since 2019, the festival has been a feather in the cap of various member states of the ICO, aimed at strengthening ties in culture and the creative industries while fostering mutual understanding and friendship among peoples. This is the first time Azerbaijan is hosting the event, highlighting the country’s growing role on the international cultural stage and its contribution to promoting multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation in the region.

The festival will focus on fostering intercultural dialogue and promoting Islamic values of tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. In addition, it aims to encourage joint projects in the fields of economy, education, science, and tourism; build sustainable partnerships among member states; and integrate creative industries into the global economy.

More than 300 official representatives and experts in science, culture, and the creative industries from around 50 countries are participating, showcasing the unity and shared values of the ICO community. The festival is expected to attract approximately 5,000 visitors.

Events within the festival include a high-level meeting of culture ministers from OIC member states, the "Cultural and Creative Industries Forum" (MYFORUM), the "Creative Village: Cultural and Creative Industries Exhibition" (MYEXPO), the international film program "Baku Cinema Breeze – 2025," the "Eastern Fashion Show" featuring young and established designers from OIC countries, an international gaming technologies summit (G-HUB), and a variety of projects in theater, music, dance, and animation.