World Telecommunications Development Conference in Azerbaijan hits record gate (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), held in Baku from November 17 through November 28, concluded with strong outcomes, setting a new record in both participant numbers and high-level attendance, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

According to the ministry, a total of 2,572 people registered to take part in WTDC-25. This made the Baku event the conference with the highest participation in recent years. For comparison, WTDC-25, held in 2017, hosted 1,360 in-person participants, while the 2022 edition gathered 1,763 participants.

WTDC-25 in Baku also stood out for its high-level attendance, with 196 senior officials participating, a figure significantly higher than that of the 2022 conference, underscoring its growing global relevance.

The event, orchestrated in Baku, garnered accolades for its stakeholder engagement, operational excellence, protocol execution, media relations, and strategic communication frameworks. The symposium was evaluated with high metrics for this aspect and for facilitating extensive engagement from global stakeholders.

One of the key outcomes of WTDC-25 was the adoption of the Baku Action Plan, which will serve as the main guide for global digital development for the period covering 2026 through 2029. The plan sets strategic directions for human-centric and inclusive digital progress, with special attention to the digital needs of developing countries and underserved communities.

The significance of this commitment was highlighted by a global reminder: “More than two billion people in the world still do not have access to the internet. The Baku Action Plan aims to close this gap by ensuring universal and affordable connectivity that is essential for sharing the benefits of the digital economy across all societies.”

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel