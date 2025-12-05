Azerbaijan Railways possesses strong potential for decarbonization – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan Railways possesses significant potential for decarbonization, Turkhan Ahmadov, Head of the Communications Department at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists during the presentation of a decarbonization project for Azerbaijan Railways and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Baku, Ahmed emphasized the importance of the initiative.

“Today is especially significant for AZD. Our cooperation with the Asian Development Bank has been ongoing for a long time, and we are now entering a new phase of transformation. The foundation of the Azerbaijan Railways decarbonization project, an extremely important initiative for us, is being laid. This project is particularly significant in terms of our commitment to environmental responsibilities,” he said.

Ahmed noted that while the carbon footprint of railways is not very large, the Asian Development Bank specifically chose Azerbaijan Railways due to their considerable potential for decarbonization, both in terms of renewable energy development and energy efficiency improvement.

“The project is especially important as Azerbaijan is becoming a key transport hub connecting East and West, North and South. Once implemented, Azerbaijan Railways will become more efficient, environmentally friendly, and reliable,” he added.

