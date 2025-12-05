Azerbaijan tracks asphalt and concrete output in 10M2025
Azerbaijan reported 126,600 tons of asphalt production in the first ten months of 2025. The country recorded a 50,600-ton (66.6%) increase in asphalt output compared to a year earlier. Over the same period, concrete production totaled 3.8 million tons, marking a 358,000-ton (8.5%) decline from 2024.
