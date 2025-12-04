OIC Culture Festival set to draw global crowd to Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ Azerbaijan's Baku is preparing to host the "OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) Culture Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025," bringing together more than 300 official representatives and experts from science, culture, and creative industries from around 50 countries, with an anticipated 5,000 visitors in attendance, Trend reports via the Ministry of Culture.

The festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan in partnership with the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), will take place from December 5 through 11. Held by the OIC in various member countries since 2019, the event seeks to deepen collaboration in culture and the creative industries while promoting mutual understanding and friendship among nations.

Hosting the event for the first time, Azerbaijan will showcase its growing role in the international cultural arena and its commitment to promoting multiculturalism, dialogue, and cooperation in the region. The festival will focus on enhancing intercultural dialogue and promoting Islamic values such as tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity. It will also highlight joint projects in education, science, tourism, and the economy, strengthen sustainable partnerships between member states, and integrate creative industries into the global economy.

Key festival activities include a high-level meeting of culture ministers from OIC member states, the "Cultural and Creative Industries Forum" (MYFORUM), the "Creative Village: Cultural and Creative Industries Exhibition" (MYEXPO), the international film program "Baku Cinema Breeze – 2025," the "Eastern Fashion Show" featuring young and established designers from OIC countries, an international gaming technologies summit (G-HUB), and a variety of projects in theater, music, dance, and animation.

