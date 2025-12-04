President of UN Environment Assembly visits Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4.​ The President of the 7th session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), Oman’s Minister of Environment Abdullah Bin Ali Al Amri, has visited Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Kenya, the embassy said in a statement, Trend reports.

Al Amri, along with Oman’s Ambassador to Kenya Nasra Salim Alhashmi and their accompanying delegation, visited the National Leader Heydar Aliyev memorial room and the statehood corner established at the embassy and paid their respects to his memory. Azerbaijani Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev informed them about Azerbaijan’s statehood history, the political activities of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the achievements made under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, the large-scale work carried out in the liberated territories, including reconstruction, humanitarian mine clearance efforts, and progress observed in the peace agenda.

In his role as Chair of the UN Environment Program (UNEP) Permanent Representatives Committee, Al Amri spoke highly of Oman's cooperation as Chair of UNEA-7 in getting ready for the next session, which starts next week. He also thanked Azerbaijan for the fruitful open-ended meeting of the Permanent Representatives Committee, which started under Azerbaijan's leadership.

Hajiyev, in his turn, emphasized that Azerbaijan, which hosted COP29 in November 2024, places significant attention on its cooperation with UNEP and the successful outcomes of UNEA and highly appreciated Oman’s active role in the UNEA-7 preparation process.

The ambassador provided an update on the 13th United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), which Azerbaijan will host on May 17-22, 2026. He mentioned that the interrelations between climate change and sustainable urban development processes will be among the key themes of this prestigious event.

