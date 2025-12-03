Iran remains focused on unblocking Telegram, parliamentary speaker says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Unblocking the Telegram app is the focus of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace, Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said at a press conference in Tehran on December 2, Trend reports.

According to him, suspending various platforms during unusual events, unrest, crises, and emergencies, including the 12-day war, is natural and happens all over the world.

Ghalibaf stated that suspending platforms in peacetime is not the right move. As part of this plan, the WhatsApp platform has been unblocked in Iran, and the removal of the Telegram platform is also being considered.

In 2018, the Telegram platform was blocked in Iran by court order due to complaints from citizens and non-compliance with Iranian laws. Despite this decision, the Telegram platform has retained its popularity in Iran. Both ordinary citizens and officials access it via VPN.