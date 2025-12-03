Kazakhstan revises 2025 GDP growth up, projects moderation in 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 3. Kazakhstan’s economy is expected to expand 6.-6.5% in 2025, the National Bank of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

As such, the NBK revised its earlier projection higher due to faster-than-expected oil production and a recent pickup in investment and consumer demand, partly ahead of the planned 2026 VAT reform.

For 2026, growth is now forecast at 3.5-4.5%, down from previous expectations, reflecting the high 2025 base and the dampening effects of tax and fiscal consolidation measures on domestic demand.

Economic expansion is projected to reach 4-5% in 2027, supported by continued investment growth, moderate consumer demand, and higher oil output.

The central bank maintained its baseline oil price assumption at $60 per barrel of Brent through the forecast horizon.