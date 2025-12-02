Azerbaijani minister talks up bringing unemployed into fold of compulsory health insurance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2.​ Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Sahil Babayev has clarified that unemployed individuals will be covered under the country’s mandatory health insurance program during today’s plenary session of the parliament on the second reading of the draft law on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2026, Trend reports.

“We’re pointing out that certain groups of people, including children, pensioners, those with disabilities, individuals who can’t work, and the unemployed, will be covered by the state. For some reason, this has been misunderstood to mean that the unemployed will not be covered. On the contrary, for the first time, legislation explicitly states that unemployed individuals will also be insured by the state,” Babayev explained.

The minister noted that a whopping 900 million manat ($529.3 million) has been earmarked in the state budget for this endeavor.

“This amount covers insurance contributions for around 3-7.5 million people. Additionally, around two million employed individuals with work capacity will have their insurance covered by themselves and their employers. The insurance for self-employed entrepreneurs is also provided by them,” Babayev added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel