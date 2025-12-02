Court confirms date for next hearing on Ruben Vardanyan's criminal case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious crimes under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on December 2, Trend reports.

During a public session at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev and supported by Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov, with Gunel Samedova serving as the alternate, the defendant was provided with an interpreter fluent in Russian, his spoken language. Additionally, a state-appointed attorney was assigned to represent him in the defense.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the victims and their legal heirs, who were participating in the trial for the first time, to the court, the prosecutors representing the state, the interpreters, etc., and explained their rights and obligations under the law.

Afterwards, the victims' testimonies were heard.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for December 5.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).