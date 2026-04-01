U.S. imports from Azerbaijan multiply in 2M2026
The U.S. import of Azerbaijani products saw a notable increase in the first two months of 2026. Despite this, the overall trade turnover between the two countries decreased. Azerbaijan's exports to the U.S. also showed growth in non-oil products.
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