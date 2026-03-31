Iran sheds light on essential goods volumes imported into country
The escalating conflict in the Middle East, coupled with Iran's nuclear advancements and military engagements, is exerting substantial pressure on global commodity markets, particularly energy, with rising oil prices and potential disruptions to regional trade routes.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy