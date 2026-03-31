Turkmenistan, Türkiye discuss expansion of bilateral relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 31. Turkmenistan and Türkiye discussed further expansion of cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Ambassador of Türkiye to Turkmenistan Ahmet Demirok on March 31.

During the talks, the sides focused on strengthening trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the energy and transport sectors.

The diplomats also exchanged views on key regional and international issues and noted the high level of political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to prospects for developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including joint events and participation in international forums.

For reference, Turkish companies are among the top economic partners in Turkmenistan, having implemented over 1,400 projects valued at more than $50 billion since 1991, with a strong focus on construction, energy, textiles, and transport. Major Turkish firms like Çalık Holding and Polimeks are heavily involved in key infrastructure, industrial facilities, and the "smart city" of Arkadag.

Türkiye’s trade with Turkmenistan reached $2.2 billion in 2025. The main goal for bilateral trade is to reach $5 billion, a target set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

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