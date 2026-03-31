Kyrgyzstan and AIIB review key areas of bilateral cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 29. Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz Ministry of Finance.

The discussion took place in Beijing during a meeting between Nurbek Akzholov, Deputy Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Konstantin Limitovsky, Vice President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), on March 31, 2026.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of existing investment projects, prospective areas of interaction, and the expansion of AIIB’s participation in key sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, such as infrastructure, energy, and transport.

Special attention was paid to improving the efficiency of joint work and developing new initiatives aimed at the country’s sustainable socio-economic development.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing the partnership and strengthening cooperation in the priority sectors of the economy.