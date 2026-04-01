Finland's multiplied investment in Azerbaijan's economy shows rise for 2025
The sum of $30.36 million that Finland invested directly in the Azerbaijani economy last year was up $27.7 million, or 11.6 times, from 2024. During the reporting year, Azerbaijan received a total of 0.5% of its foreign direct investment (FDI) from Finland.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy