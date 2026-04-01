Finland's multiplied investment in Azerbaijan's economy shows rise for 2025

The sum of $30.36 million that Finland invested directly in the Azerbaijani economy last year was up $27.7 million, or 11.6 times, from 2024. During the reporting year, Azerbaijan received a total of 0.5% of its foreign direct investment (FDI) from Finland.

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