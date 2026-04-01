Azerbaijan's investments in real estate transactions spike for 2M2026
From January through February 2026, Azerbaijan saw a notable rise in investments directed toward fixed capital in real estate transactions. This increase marks a substantial growth compared to the same months in 2025.
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