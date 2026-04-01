Investment in Azerbaijan’s construction sector declines in Feb. 2026
In the first two months of the year, investments in fixed capital for Azerbaijan’s construction sector declined in comparison to last year's figures.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy