EDB highlights modernization and regional integration in Tajikistan’s energy sector
Photo: European Commission
Investments in Tajikistan’s grid modernization and regional electricity exports through CASA-1000 support economic growth, energy efficiency, and integration into Central Asia’s power market.
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