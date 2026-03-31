Azerbaijan discusses economic cooperation with Turkish company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijan has discussed economic cooperation with a Turkish company, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with representatives of Türkiye’s Fiba Holding, we discussed the development of our business partnership and potential avenues for cooperation.

We assessed opportunities for joint activities in renewable energy and infrastructure projects, as well as in the fields of energy supply, tourism, and construction," he noted.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan reports that in 2025, Türkiye’s direct investment in Azerbaijan totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $12.8 million, or 1%, compared to 2024.

During the reporting year, the share of investments from Türkiye in the total volume of foreign direct investment in Azerbaijan amounted to 18.7%. Thus, Türkiye ranked second among the countries making the largest investments in Azerbaijan, following the UK and Northern Ireland.

Azerbaijan, in turn, invested $345 million in Türkiye’s economy in 2025, which is $96.032 million, or 38.6%, more than in the previous year.

Azerbaijan’s share of total foreign direct investment in Türkiye amounted to 13.6%. Thus, Türkiye ranked second among the countries to which Azerbaijan directed the largest foreign investments, next to Israel.

In 2024, the volume of Türkiye’s direct investments in Azerbaijan amounted to $1.2 billion, while investments in the opposite direction totaled $248.9 million.