Azerbaijan proposes area for solar power plant construction to Chinese company (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Sunsync, the first Chinese company officially registered in Azerbaijan's Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), has been offered a plot of land for the construction of a solar power plant (SPP) in the AFEZ, the Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority, Valeh Alasgarov, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

He noted that in 23 hectares of the mentioned 138-hectare area, China’s Sunsync company will establish a solar panel production facility.

"Most of the products manufactured will be exported, because the production volume will be very large. From the very beginning, the goal is to enter not just the Azerbaijani market but also the global market. We recommend that investors use the solar panels produced by the Chinese company in the construction of the roofs of the facilities built in the free zone. Additionally, this company will also participate in all tenders held in Azerbaijan for the sale of panels," he said.

Alasgarov emphasized that after the Chinese company starts producing the mentioned products in the AFEZ, it will be more convenient and advantageous for companies building solar power plants to purchase panels from here.

"We have also informed Sunsync that we are ready to provide land for building a solar power plant. That is, using the solar panels produced by this Chinese company in the AFEZ, a solar power plant can be built, and the green energy obtained from it can be sold to companies operating in the AFEZ.

The chairman also mentioned that they are working on another project.

"This concerns the production of wind power plants (WPPs). Negotiations are ongoing with several companies for the construction of a facility for the production of wind turbine blades and other necessary equipment for WPPs in the AFEZ. This will reduce production and construction costs, as well as eliminate transportation and logistics difficulties related to the movement of wind power plant equipment.

In parallel, we have already started construction work in the area allocated for heavy industry. We have completed land work on 364 hectares. This year, we also plan to start other infrastructure work. The work within the area allocated for heavy industry will be carried out by the AFEZ Authority. Outside the area, Azerenergy will soon begin the construction of a large substation. Additionally, other state institutions will carry out infrastructure work. It's already a very positive development that applications are coming in to operate in the area allocated for heavy industry. Soon, we will announce projects related to the establishment of large enterprises in the AFEZ," he added.

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