Uzbek and Kazakh foreign ministries seal cooperation deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 31. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev signed a Joint Cooperation Program for 2026-2027, the Uzbek foreign minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“In recent years, our cooperation has reached an unprecedented level thanks to the strong political will of our presidents," Saidov wrote.

According to him, the talks focused on key areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation and resulted, among other outcomes, in the signing of the Joint Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for 2026-2027.

“We noted the strong momentum in our contacts and the significant potential for further expanding trade, economic, and transport-logistics cooperation,” he said.

Saidov added that upcoming engagements are expected to provide additional impetus to strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

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