March 31 marks one of Azerbaijan's most painful chapters in nation's history - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. March 31 remains one of the most painful and defining chapters in the historical memory of Azerbaijan, reflecting both national tragedy and resilience, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, this date is not only a day to honor the memory of innocent victims, but also a crucial reminder of the atrocities faced by the Azerbaijani people.

“The March events of 1918 remain one of the bloodiest pages in Azerbaijan’s history. Amid political turmoil, power struggles, and ethnic tensions in the region, thousands of Azerbaijanis were killed solely because of their national identity. In Baku, as well as in Shamakhi, Guba, Karabakh, Zangezur, Lankaran, and other regions, civilians were brutally massacred. The elderly, women, and children were not spared either. The goal was not only to kill people, but to erase Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands and destroy their history and cultural heritage. Mosques, homes, and entire villages were burned and wiped off the map. According to historians, tens of thousands lost their lives. These are not just statistics; each represents a family tragedy and the pain of an entire nation,” he said.

Garayev noted that for many years, the tragedy was concealed and not given proper political or historical assessment during the Soviet era.

“Following the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence, decisive steps were taken to bring these historical truths to the attention of the international community. By a decree signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1998, March 31 was officially designated as the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis, an act of profound significance in delivering a just and balanced historical assessment.

Today, March 31, stands not only as a solemn day of remembrance but also as a powerful symbol of national unity and resilience. These tragic events demonstrated that, despite enduring immense suffering, the Azerbaijani people preserved their very existence. Throughout history, even in the face of repeated trials, they have safeguarded their national identity, language, and cultural heritage. The presence of a strong and independent Azerbaijani state today is a testament to this enduring resilience and unwavering national spirit,” he added.

Garayev noted that recent archaeological and historical research has once again underscored the scale and gravity of the events of 1918.

“The discovery of a mass grave in the city of Guba provided stark and undeniable evidence of the scale of this tragedy. It drew not only national but also international attention to these events. These findings reaffirm that the March 31 tragedy was not confined to a single city but represented a catastrophe for an entire nation. History tends to repeat itself when it is forgotten. Therefore, it is critically important to speak about the events of March 31 and pass this knowledge on to younger generations. Today’s Azerbaijani youth must understand the causes, consequences, and enduring imprint of this tragedy. This is essential not only for preserving historical memory but also for preventing similar atrocities in the future. At the same time, it remains vital to communicate these truths to the global community. For many years, the international community lacked sufficient awareness of the crimes committed against the Azerbaijani people. Today, through consistent state policy, these realities are gradually being brought to the world’s attention. Historical facts, archival evidence, and scholarly research all confirm that the events of 1918 were a deliberate and systematic massacre,” he said.

The analyst emphasized that March 31 is also a day of remembrance for the nation’s martyrs. Across the country, people visit memorials, offer prayers, and pay tribute to the victims, reflecting a deep respect for history and collective memory. As he noted, history is not merely the past; it is the foundation upon which the future is built.

“While this tragedy has left a profound scar on the collective memory of the Azerbaijani people, it has also strengthened our resolve. Today, a strong, independent, and sovereign Azerbaijan moves forward with confidence, drawing lessons from its past. The hardships endured throughout history have not broken the national spirit; on the contrary, they have reinforced it. March 31, the Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis, serves as a powerful reminder that we must know our history, safeguard it, and pass it on to future generations. A nation that forgets its past cannot secure its future. Today, we not only commemorate those who perished but also reaffirm our national identity, unity, and resilience. We bow our heads in memory of the innocent victims and honor their legacy. Their memory will forever live on in the consciousness of our people, and the tragedy of March 31 will never be forgotten,” he added.

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