EDB reviews state of power infrastructure in Central Asia
Photo: TATA Power
Aging energy infrastructure combined with rising demand is driving significant investment needs while creating opportunities for modernization and renewable integration across Central Asia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy