EDB highlights key infrastructure and energy efficiency challenges in Uzbekistan
Photo: Agway Energy Services
Investments in modernizing Uzbekistan’s aging energy infrastructure and expanding renewable integration offer opportunities to enhance system efficiency and meet growing electricity demand.
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