Air Astana switches to summer schedule, expands international flights

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 31. Air Astana has transitioned to its summer flight schedule running from March 29 through October 24, with an expected increase in flights to a number of destinations, Trend reports via the company.

Throughout this timeframe, the airline is ramping up frequencies on current routes, reinstating seasonal operations, and introducing new flight options.

“A gradual increase in frequencies is expected from Astana and Almaty to Beijing, Istanbul, and Antalya, while flights from Astana to Frankfurt will become daily starting in May. Additional flights are also planned from Almaty to Urumqi, Tbilisi, and Tashkent,” the company said.

On March 29, the airline operated the first flight on the new Almaty–Shanghai route, which runs three times a week on an Airbus A321LR. Starting June 2, new routes from Astana to Guangzhou will be launched with twice-weekly flights, alongside services from Astana to Larnaca (Cyprus) and from Almaty to Larnaca starting June 4, all operated on Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Seasonal flights are also being resumed from Almaty to Nha Trang/Danang (Vietnam), Batumi, Podgorica (Montenegro), and Bodrum, as well as from Astana to Nha Trang/Danang, Podgorica, Tbilisi, Bodrum, and Tashkent, and from Atyrau to Tbilisi. In addition, seasonal flights from Almaty to Male (Maldives) have been extended until the end of May.

In this account, Kazakh nationals enjoy the advantage of visa-free access to various destinations such as the Maldives, Türkiye, China, Vietnam, Georgia, and Uzbekistan.

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