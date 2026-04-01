Turkmen exchange records deals in petrochemicals, base oil and food products
Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)
Entrepreneurs from Georgia, Afghanistan and the UAE, along with local businesses, concluded transactions for polypropylene, base oils, wheat flour, cotton by-products and textiles during the latest trading session at the Turkmen commodity exchange.
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